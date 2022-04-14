Short Interest in Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) Decreases By 85.0%

Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 85.0% from the March 15th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TLPFY. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Teleperformance from €420.00 ($456.52) to €440.00 ($478.26) in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Teleperformance to €425.00 ($461.96) in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Teleperformance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $432.50.

Get Teleperformance alerts:

Teleperformance stock traded up $1.23 on Thursday, reaching $181.39. 10,876 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,579. Teleperformance has a twelve month low of $161.36 and a twelve month high of $229.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $184.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.83.

Teleperformance SE, together with its subsidiaries, offers integrated business services in France and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Core Services & D.I.B.S. and Specialized Services. It offers customer care, technical support, digital platform, consulting, customer acquisition, and data analysis services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teleperformance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleperformance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.