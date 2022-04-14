Short Interest in U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG) Declines By 87.3%

U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 116,600 shares, a decrease of 87.3% from the March 15th total of 916,700 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,510,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of U.S. Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of USEG. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in U.S. Energy in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Energy by 180.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,307 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 61,317 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000.

U.S. Energy stock opened at $4.23 on Thursday. U.S. Energy has a 52-week low of $2.91 and a 52-week high of $13.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.74 and a 200-day moving average of $4.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a $0.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%.

U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties in the Williston Basin in North Dakota, the Permian Basin in New Mexico, the Powder River Basin in Wyoming, and in the Gulf Coast of Texas.

