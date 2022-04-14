Short Interest in Zhangmen Education Inc. (NYSE:ZME) Increases By 956.8%

Zhangmen Education Inc. (NYSE:ZME – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 335,000 shares, a growth of 956.8% from the March 15th total of 31,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 722,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

ZME stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.24. 72,433 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,067,311. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.94. Zhangmen Education has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $164.16.

Zhangmen Education (NYSE:ZME – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $79.33 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Zhangmen Education in the third quarter valued at about $118,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zhangmen Education during the second quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Fosun International Ltd purchased a new stake in Zhangmen Education during the fourth quarter worth about $1,503,000.

Zhangmen Education Inc, online education company, provides personalized online courses to K-12 students in the People's Republic of China. It offers one-on-one and small-class after-school tutoring services covering all K-12 academic subjects to students between 3 and 18. The company was formerly known as Global Online Education Inc and changed its name to Zhangmen Education Inc in April 2021.

