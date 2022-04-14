Siemens Energy (OTCMKTS:SMEGF) Lowered to “Neutral” at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Siemens Energy (OTCMKTS:SMEGF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have €22.00 ($23.91) target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on SMEGF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Siemens Energy from €30.00 ($32.61) to €28.00 ($30.43) in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Siemens Energy from €25.00 ($27.17) to €24.00 ($26.09) in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Siemens Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Siemens Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Siemens Energy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.60.

Get Siemens Energy alerts:

SMEGF stock opened at $20.32 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.72. Siemens Energy has a one year low of $20.14 and a one year high of $36.37.

Siemens Energy AG operates as an energy technology company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Gas and Power; and Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy. The company provides gas and steam turbines, generators, gas engines, instrumentation and controls, and electrical systems, as well as performance enhancement, maintenance, customer training, and professional consulting services for central and distributed power generation; and power and distribution transformers, air and gas-insulated switchgears, circuit breakers, surge arresters, disconnectors, bushings, instrument transformers, coils, transmission systems, and digitalized products for power transmission.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.