Sigma Planning Corp Cuts Holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC)

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 396 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF were worth $942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PTMC. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 2,601.9% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $234,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 9,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF stock opened at $34.54 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.54 and a 200-day moving average of $35.49. Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $27.10 and a 52-week high of $32.86.

