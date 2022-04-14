Sigma Planning Corp Cuts Stock Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,298 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 704 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,821,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 7.5% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 217,599 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,280,000 after acquiring an additional 15,254 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 220,286 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,420,000 after acquiring an additional 60,098 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 60,864 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 9,040 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BK opened at $48.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.80 and a fifty-two week high of $64.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.54. The company has a market capitalization of $39.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.12.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 23.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.77%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley raised Bank of New York Mellon from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $74.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.73.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

