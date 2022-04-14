Sigma Planning Corp Grows Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,750 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 100.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

CL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $104.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.40.

Shares of CL opened at $80.99 on Thursday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $72.20 and a 1-year high of $85.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.08 billion, a PE ratio of 31.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.62.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.79. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 308.71%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.31%.

Colgate-Palmolive announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 10th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Director John P. Bilbrey sold 4,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total value of $386,771.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 51,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.39, for a total transaction of $4,217,873.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 127,080 shares of company stock worth $10,443,094. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile (Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.