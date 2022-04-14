Sigma Planning Corp Increases Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,871 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 5,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 46.3% during the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 5,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $66,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 32.1% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $242.50 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $222.50 and a 12 month high of $306.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $242.52 and its 200 day moving average is $265.74.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.