Sigma Planning Corp Raises Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,501 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Diageo were worth $991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 44.8% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after buying an additional 2,899 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in shares of Diageo in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,605,000. Aries Wealth Management raised its stake in Diageo by 617.1% in the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 14,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,235,000 after acquiring an additional 12,644 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in Diageo by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,751,000 after acquiring an additional 4,773 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Diageo by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,100 ($40.40) to GBX 3,200 ($41.70) in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $202.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($58.64) to GBX 4,700 ($61.25) in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,703.70.

DEO opened at $207.18 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $198.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.87. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $173.81 and a fifty-two week high of $223.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $1.5714 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

