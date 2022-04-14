Sigma Planning Corp Sells 1,003 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,735 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,003 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Williams Companies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 63,527 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 21,010 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 24,664 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 10,280 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its position in Williams Companies by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 48,672 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Williams Companies news, CEO Alan S. Armstrong sold 156,523 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total transaction of $4,723,864.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 24,219 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total transaction of $719,304.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 304,200 shares of company stock valued at $9,437,992 in the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WMB opened at $35.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.61 billion, a PE ratio of 28.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.30. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.21 and a twelve month high of $35.29.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 11.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 137.10%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WMB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on Williams Companies from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Williams Companies from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Williams Companies from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Williams Companies from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.62.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

