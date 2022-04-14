Sigma Planning Corp Sells 2,043 Shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its position in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,043 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Rollins Financial acquired a new position in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Cadence Bank NA bought a new position in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $248,000.

Shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF stock opened at $49.57 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.65 and a 200-day moving average of $49.87. BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.10 and a 52-week high of $50.30.

