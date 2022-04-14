Sigma Planning Corp Sells 316 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 316 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MDY. Aspen Investment Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.8% in the third quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 2,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.5% in the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 7,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,668,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 1,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter.

MDY opened at $481.84 on Thursday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $452.89 and a 52 week high of $533.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $482.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $496.69.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

