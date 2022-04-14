Sigma Planning Corp Sells 728 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMVM)

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMVM – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 728 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp owned approximately 0.41% of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,057,000. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF by 141.1% during the 3rd quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 14,525 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 92,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,543,000 after purchasing an additional 16,311 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $166,000. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 10,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter.

XMVM opened at $46.45 on Thursday. Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $42.08 and a 1-year high of $50.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.69.

