Sigma Planning Corp Trims Stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Sigma Planning Corp cut its stake in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WHR. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 1,020.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Whirlpool during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

In other news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total transaction of $209,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of WHR opened at $177.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a PE ratio of 6.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $191.04 and its 200 day moving average is $208.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.14. Whirlpool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $164.52 and a fifty-two week high of $257.68.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $6.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.88 by $0.26. Whirlpool had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 32.84%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 27.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Whirlpool announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, February 14th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 16.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. This is a positive change from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.67%.

WHR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Whirlpool in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $280.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $190.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Whirlpool has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.86.

About Whirlpool (Get Rating)

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.