Sigma Planning Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp owned approximately 0.09% of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FUTY. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 360.1% during the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,087,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,756,000 after purchasing an additional 851,058 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 333.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 465,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,142,000 after buying an additional 357,736 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,156,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,517,000 after buying an additional 134,577 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 336,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,601,000 after buying an additional 72,340 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 240,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,893,000 after acquiring an additional 66,566 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF stock opened at $48.85 on Thursday. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a 12 month low of $40.86 and a 12 month high of $49.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.51 and its 200-day moving average is $44.43.

