Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $12.280-$13.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $12.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.03 billion-$8.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.80 billion.Signet Jewelers also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to EPS.

NYSE SIG opened at $76.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Signet Jewelers has a one year low of $55.37 and a one year high of $111.92.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $5.01. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 51.76%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Signet Jewelers will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. This is a positive change from Signet Jewelers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.91%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Signet Jewelers from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on Signet Jewelers from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $140.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $98.71.

In other Signet Jewelers news, Director Brian A. Tilzer sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.86, for a total value of $230,615.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stash Ptak sold 421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $33,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,939 shares of company stock valued at $3,720,612. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 56.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 307,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,850,000 after purchasing an additional 110,426 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new stake in Signet Jewelers in the 4th quarter worth about $528,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Signet Jewelers by 1,600.5% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 104,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,105,000 after acquiring an additional 98,460 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 166,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,496,000 after purchasing an additional 10,657 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com and Rocksbox.

