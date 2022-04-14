Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $37.90. Silicom shares last traded at $35.88, with a volume of 22,530 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SILC. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Silicom from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Silicom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.28. The stock has a market cap of $254.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24 and a beta of 0.77.

Silicom ( NASDAQ:SILC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Silicom had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $36.30 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silicom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,100,000. Cardinal Capital Management raised its position in shares of Silicom by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 12,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Herald Investment Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Silicom by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 90,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,870,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Apis Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Silicom by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 74,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,201,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Silicom by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 147,703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,388,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.64% of the company’s stock.

Silicom Company Profile (NASDAQ:SILC)

Silicom Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and supports networking and data infrastructure solutions for a range of servers, server-based systems, and communications devices in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers server network interface cards; and smart cards, such as smart server adapters, which include redirector and switching cards, encryption and data compression hardware acceleration cards, forward error correction acceleration and offloading cards, time synchronization cards, and FPGA based cards.

