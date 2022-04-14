Silver Lake Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SVLKF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Silver Lake Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SVLKF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 789,000 shares, a growth of 360.3% from the March 15th total of 171,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 38.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS SVLKF traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.59. The stock had a trading volume of 4,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,380. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.28. Silver Lake Resources has a 1 year low of $0.88 and a 1 year high of $1.68.
About Silver Lake Resources (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Silver Lake Resources (SVLKF)
- Lululemon Rises On Wave Of Price Target Increases
- 3 Stellar Steel Stocks to Buy Now
- The Top Is In For Infosys
- Is Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) About To Rip Higher?
- Fasten Your Seatbelts, Fastenal Is About To Move Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Silver Lake Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver Lake Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.