Silver Lake Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SVLKF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Silver Lake Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SVLKF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 789,000 shares, a growth of 360.3% from the March 15th total of 171,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 38.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SVLKF traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.59. The stock had a trading volume of 4,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,380. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.28. Silver Lake Resources has a 1 year low of $0.88 and a 1 year high of $1.68.

Silver Lake Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, mine operation, and sale of gold and copper concentrates in Eastern Goldfields and Midwest regions of Western Australia. The company holds interests in the Deflector Gold Copper project that produces gold bullion and gold-copper concentrates located in the Southern Murchison region of Western Australia, including development and ramp up of a secondary high grade ore source at Rothsay; and Mount Monger operations, which produce gold bullion located within the Kalgoorlie terrane subdivision of the Eastern Goldfields Province.

