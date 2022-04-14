Silver Tiger Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVTF) Short Interest Update

Silver Tiger Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVTF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,400 shares, a drop of 59.7% from the March 15th total of 110,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 227,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:SLVTF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 220,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,448. Silver Tiger Metals has a 52 week low of $0.33 and a 52 week high of $0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.49.
Silver Tiger Metals Company Profile (Get Rating)
