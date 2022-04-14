Silver Tiger Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVTF) Short Interest Update

Silver Tiger Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVTF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,400 shares, a drop of 59.7% from the March 15th total of 110,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 227,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SLVTF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 220,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,448. Silver Tiger Metals has a 52 week low of $0.33 and a 52 week high of $0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.49.

Silver Tiger Metals, Inc operates as an exploration company. The firm engages in the mineral exploration activities of gold and silver. It operates in El Tigre property located in Sonora State, Mexico. The company was founded on June 14, 2010 and is headquartered in Halifax, Canada.

