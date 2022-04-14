Silverton Metals (CVE:SVTN) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Silverton Metals Corp. (CVE:SVTN – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 5.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18. 129,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 144% from the average session volume of 52,917 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.19 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.32.

Silverton Metals Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of silver properties in Mexico. It holds a 100% interest in three silver assets comprising Penasco Quemado in Sonora, La Frazada in Nayarit, and Pluton in Durango. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

