Silverton Metals (CVE:SVTN) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Silverton Metals Corp. (CVE:SVTN – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 5.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18. 129,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 144% from the average session volume of 52,917 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.
The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.19 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.32.
Silverton Metals Company Profile (CVE:SVTN)
