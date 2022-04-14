SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Shares Purchased by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 298,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,149 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in SJW Group were worth $21,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SJW. FMR LLC raised its stake in SJW Group by 24.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 548,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,886,000 after acquiring an additional 108,003 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SJW Group during the first quarter worth about $16,536,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in SJW Group by 16.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,601,000 after acquiring an additional 10,269 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in SJW Group during the third quarter worth about $293,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in SJW Group during the third quarter worth about $2,533,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SJW traded down $1.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $65.88. 87,748 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,403. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.39. SJW Group has a twelve month low of $61.04 and a twelve month high of $73.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.61 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

SJW Group ( NYSE:SJW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.06). SJW Group had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 5.32%. The firm had revenue of $139.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that SJW Group will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This is a positive change from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.29%.

SJW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of SJW Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SJW Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of SJW Group from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.33.

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases; contracted services and sewer operations to water utilities; and a Linebacker protection plan for public drinking water customers in Connecticut and Maine.

