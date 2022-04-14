Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (NASDAQ:EDTK) Short Interest Up 368.3% in March

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (NASDAQ:EDTKGet Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 85,700 shares, a growth of 368.3% from the March 15th total of 18,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 242,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skillful Craftsman Education Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Skillful Craftsman Education Technology by 101.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 111,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 56,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skillful Craftsman Education Technology in the third quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors own 3.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EDTK traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.23. The company had a trading volume of 678 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,601. Skillful Craftsman Education Technology has a 1 year low of $0.92 and a 1 year high of $3.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.26.

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited provides vocational online education and technology services to college students and graduates in the People's Republic of China. Its education services cover a range of subjects, including vocational, continuing, and basic education, as well as higher education.

