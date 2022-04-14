Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,223 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.1% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 2,921 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 0.6% in the third quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,446 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 1.5% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,374 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 4.2% in the third quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 1,615 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 0.3% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 23,954 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,948,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 72.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.30, for a total value of $1,513,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,782,100 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $225.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $230.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho lowered their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $218.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.33.

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS opened at $122.37 on Thursday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.99 and a 1-year high of $204.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $133.43 and a 200-day moving average of $149.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The company has a market capitalization of $20.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.09.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 30.57% and a net margin of 27.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.09 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.92%.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

