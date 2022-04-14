Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.700-$-0.620 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.270. The company issued revenue guidance of $750 million-$755 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $730.11 million.Smartsheet also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $-0.200-$-0.180 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SMAR. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Smartsheet from $100.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Smartsheet from $105.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Smartsheet from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Smartsheet from $100.00 to $57.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $100.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $66.25.

NYSE:SMAR opened at $55.58 on Thursday. Smartsheet has a fifty-two week low of $41.65 and a fifty-two week high of $85.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.04.

Smartsheet ( NYSE:SMAR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.03. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 31.06% and a negative return on equity of 29.45%. The business had revenue of $157.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Smartsheet will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Michael Arntz sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.61, for a total transaction of $116,781.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew S. Mcilwain purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.62 per share, with a total value of $496,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,713 shares of company stock worth $2,302,786. Insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Smartsheet by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 111,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,633,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 103,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,053,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. 86.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

