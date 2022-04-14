Snowball (SNOB) Trading 30.8% Lower This Week

Snowball (SNOB) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 14th. One Snowball coin can currently be bought for $0.0961 or 0.00000240 BTC on major exchanges. Snowball has a total market capitalization of $536,337.31 and approximately $12,245.00 worth of Snowball was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Snowball has traded 30.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Snowball alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002502 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.75 or 0.00044403 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,017.95 or 0.07548266 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40,018.73 or 1.00091941 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.45 or 0.00041151 BTC.

Snowball Coin Profile

Snowball’s total supply is 17,590,021 coins and its circulating supply is 5,583,303 coins. Snowball’s official Twitter account is @sbtsnowball

Snowball Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Snowball directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Snowball should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Snowball using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Snowball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Snowball and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.