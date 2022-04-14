SoftwareONE Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SWONF) Short Interest Up 115.6% in March

SoftwareONE Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SWONF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 164,500 shares, a growth of 115.6% from the March 15th total of 76,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,645.0 days.

Shares of SWONF remained flat at $$13.57 during trading hours on Thursday. SoftwareONE has a 1-year low of $11.55 and a 1-year high of $24.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.32.

Separately, UBS Group raised SoftwareONE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th.

SoftwareONE Holding AG offers software and cloud technology solutions in Switzerland and internationally. The company provides Pyracloud, a proprietary digital hub that allows to transact, manage, and optimize their entire spend using a data-driven, actionable platform. It also offers managed backup; managed security services, which protects business from security threats; and software lifecycle management, a combination of digitized procurement and software asset management which offers professional services, diagnostic platform, cloud cost optimization, and SaaS management.

