South Atlantic Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SABK) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

South Atlantic Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SABK – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 80.0% from the March 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SABK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut South Atlantic Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Stephens raised South Atlantic Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Monday, January 24th.

Get South Atlantic Bancshares alerts:

OTCMKTS SABK traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.92. 3,988 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,332. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.49. South Atlantic Bancshares has a one year low of $12.00 and a one year high of $16.25. The company has a market capitalization of $120.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.74.

South Atlantic Bancshares ( OTCMKTS:SABK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $11.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.90 million. Analysts predict that South Atlantic Bancshares will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

About South Atlantic Bancshares (Get Rating)

South Atlantic Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for South Atlantic Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in South Carolina. The company operates eleven offices in Myrtle Beach, Carolina Forest, North Myrtle Beach, Murrells Inlet, Pawleys Island, Georgetown, Mount Pleasant, Charleston, Blufton, and Hilton Head Island, South Carolina.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for South Atlantic Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Atlantic Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.