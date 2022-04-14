Southern Concepts Restaurant Group (OTCMKTS:RIBS) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.03

Shares of Southern Concepts Restaurant Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RIBS – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.03 and traded as low as $0.02. Southern Concepts Restaurant Group shares last traded at $0.02, with a volume of 37,260 shares.
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.03.
About Southern Concepts Restaurant Group (OTCMKTS:RIBS)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Southern Concepts Restaurant Group (RIBS)
- The Top Is In For Infosys
- 3 Stellar Steel Stocks to Buy Now
- Is Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) About To Rip Higher?
- Fasten Your Seatbelts, Fastenal Is About To Move Higher
- Three Beaten Up Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Southern Concepts Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Concepts Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.