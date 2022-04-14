Spartan Delta Corp. (OTCMKTS:DALXF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Spartan Delta Corp. (OTCMKTS:DALXF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.83.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DALXF shares. Raymond James upgraded Spartan Delta from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Spartan Delta from C$8.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Spartan Delta from C$14.50 to C$18.00 in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Spartan Delta from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Spartan Delta from C$11.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Get Spartan Delta alerts:

OTCMKTS:DALXF remained flat at $$8.78 on Friday. 3,571 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,255. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.13 and a 200 day moving average of $5.73. Spartan Delta has a twelve month low of $3.05 and a twelve month high of $9.22.

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. It also owns and operates oil and gas properties in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia. As of December 31, 2021, company owned total proved plus probable reserves of 545,734 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Spartan Delta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spartan Delta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.