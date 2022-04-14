SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on SPTN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SpartanNash from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. CL King initiated coverage on SpartanNash in a research report on Monday, March 21st. They set a buy rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SpartanNash has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.83.

SpartanNash stock opened at $34.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 0.71. SpartanNash has a one year low of $18.08 and a one year high of $35.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.56.

SpartanNash ( NASDAQ:SPTN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.06). SpartanNash had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 0.83%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that SpartanNash will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from SpartanNash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. SpartanNash’s payout ratio is currently 40.98%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 74,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 24,558 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in SpartanNash by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 626,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,727,000 after purchasing an additional 16,428 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in SpartanNash in the third quarter worth $492,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in SpartanNash by 71.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 39,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 16,370 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of SpartanNash during the third quarter valued at about $524,000. 79.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 65,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

