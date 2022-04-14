SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMB) Shares Acquired by Girard Partners LTD.

Girard Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMB – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,472 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD. owned 0.05% of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 81.6% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $237,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period.

HYMB opened at $53.77 on Thursday. SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $53.73 and a one year high of $61.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.45.

