SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB) Position Cut by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 91,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 118.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 165.1% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 366.8% during the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 4,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 3,419 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $179,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $203,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPIB opened at $33.67 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.54. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.45 and a fifty-two week high of $37.00.

