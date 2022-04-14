SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 53,574 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the previous session’s volume of 324,293 shares.The stock last traded at $68.30 and had previously closed at $68.20.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.56.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Smith Moore & CO. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 131.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

