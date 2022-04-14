Spectrecoin (XSPEC) Price Tops $0.10 on Major Exchanges

Spectrecoin (XSPEC) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 14th. During the last seven days, Spectrecoin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Spectrecoin has a total market cap of $2.67 million and $6,042.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spectrecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000949 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002337 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.99 or 0.00192326 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002501 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00040385 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001032 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00023469 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001811 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000488 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.75 or 0.00386561 BTC.

Spectrecoin Profile

Spectrecoin (XSPEC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Spectrecoin is spectreproject.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spectreproject comprises the anonymous, untraceable and secure cryptocurrency. The anonymous currency will be integrated with a mobile platform for small remittance, cash transfers. This is currently being developed for Android and later for iOS and other mobile platforms. Spectrecoin is an anonymous, untraceable and un-linkable, energy efficient, Proof-of-Stake v3 cryptocurrency. SPEC also has an advanced hierarchical deterministic wallet (HD wallet) with multiple functions and configuration options. “

