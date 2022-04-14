Spectrum Global Solutions (OTCMKTS:SGSI) Shares Down 9.6%

Spectrum Global Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGSI – Get Rating) shares traded down 9.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.14 and last traded at $0.16. 504,849 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 510,860 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.19 and a 200 day moving average of $0.29.

About Spectrum Global Solutions (OTCMKTS:SGSI)

Spectrum Global Solutions Inc provides professional services and infrastructure solutions to the telecommunications and technology industry, utility entities, and enterprises sectors in the United State, Puerto Rico, and Canada. It offers Wi-Fi, Wi-Max, wide-area, fiber, distributed antenna system, small cell distributed, public safety, and enterprise networks for incumbent local exchange carriers, telecommunications original equipment manufacturers, cable broadband multiple system operators, tower and network aggregators, utility entities, government, and enterprise customers.

