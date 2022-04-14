Spectrum Management Group LLC Cuts Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Spectrum Management Group LLC cut its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LLY. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 59.4% in the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the third quarter worth about $39,000. 82.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Ilya Yuffa sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.45, for a total transaction of $237,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marschall S. Runge bought 202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $246.78 per share, with a total value of $49,849.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,088,551 shares of company stock worth $307,943,730 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $234.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $297.39.

LLY traded down $5.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $302.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,528,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,095,313. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $178.58 and a one year high of $314.00. The firm has a market cap of $288.25 billion, a PE ratio of 49.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $268.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $257.77.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.89 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 96.36% and a net margin of 19.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

