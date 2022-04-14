Spectrum Management Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Spectrum Management Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 34.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 930 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 486 shares during the quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Starbucks by 3.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,016,786 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,455,407,000 after buying an additional 396,104 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 9.7% in the third quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 5,538 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 4.8% in the third quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 3,847 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the third quarter valued at about $283,000. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 2.6% in the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,639 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SBUX shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on Starbucks from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $122.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $136.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.28.

SBUX traded up $1.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $80.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,592,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,864,293. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $78.92 and a twelve month high of $126.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.90.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.47% and a negative return on equity of 56.17%. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.83%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

