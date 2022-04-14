Spectrum Management Group LLC Invests $39,000 in SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SABS)

Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new stake in SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SABS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 5,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in SAB Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $131,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in SAB Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,502,000. Nadler Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in SAB Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in SAB Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $605,000. 68.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SABS stock traded up 0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting 2.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,586. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is 3.41. SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of 1.72 and a 52 week high of 12.90.

A number of analysts have commented on SABS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised SAB Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on SAB Biotherapeutics from $17.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st.

SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immunotherapies based on human antibodies. It has applied advanced genetic engineering and antibody science to develop transchromosomic bovine herds that produce fully human antibodies targeted at specific diseases, including infectious diseases comprising COVID-19 and influenza, immune and autoimmune disorders, such as type 1 diabetes, organ transplantation, and cancer.

