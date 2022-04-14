Spectrum Management Group LLC Sells 2,590 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Spectrum Management Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 34.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,590 shares during the quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GLD. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,211.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 105,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,844,000 after buying an additional 97,246 shares during the period. Camden National Bank raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 4,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 14.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,763,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,114,000,000 after buying an additional 1,613,936 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 35.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares during the period. Finally, AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter valued at $3,438,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLD traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $184.65. The stock had a trading volume of 8,647,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,752,935. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $160.68 and a 52 week high of $193.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $179.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.99.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

