Spectrum Management Group LLC Takes Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,553 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 7.9% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,398,861 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $724,418,000 after buying an additional 465,759 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 18.5% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,608 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,258,000 after purchasing an additional 5,872 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 18.3% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 18,726 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 209.4% in the third quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 82,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,283,000 after purchasing an additional 55,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 3,973 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EW traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $121.91. 1,674,074 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,537,605. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $112.06 and a 200-day moving average of $114.96. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $86.14 and a one year high of $131.73. The firm has a market cap of $75.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.01, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 26.53% and a net margin of 28.73%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $134.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $133.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $132.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $142.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.75.

In other news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total transaction of $1,195,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total value of $1,117,707.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 226,859 shares of company stock valued at $25,305,984. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

