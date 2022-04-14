Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) Receives “Buy” Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $4.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.42.
SPPI stock opened at $1.03 on Wednesday. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $4.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.37.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 76.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,592 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 4,587 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $26,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc grew its stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 89.7% during the third quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 19,751 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 9,337 shares during the last quarter. 70.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company's products under development include Eflapegrastim, a novel long-acting granulocyte colony-stimulating factor for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; Poziotinib, a novel irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer tumors with various mutations; and Anti-CD20-IFNa, an antibody-interferon fusion molecule directed against CD20 that is in Phase I development for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (SPPI)
- Fasten Your Seatbelts, Fastenal Is About To Move Higher
- Three Beaten Up Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
- Bed Bath & Beyond Uncovers The Problem With Q1 Earnings Season
- OrganiGram’s Turnaround Begins To Blossom
- Three Dividend Stocks With Growth Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.