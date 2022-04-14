Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) Receives “Buy” Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $4.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.42.

Get Spectrum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

SPPI stock opened at $1.03 on Wednesday. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $4.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.37.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SPPI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.05). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.36) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 76.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,592 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 4,587 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $26,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc grew its stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 89.7% during the third quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 19,751 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 9,337 shares during the last quarter. 70.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company's products under development include Eflapegrastim, a novel long-acting granulocyte colony-stimulating factor for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; Poziotinib, a novel irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer tumors with various mutations; and Anti-CD20-IFNa, an antibody-interferon fusion molecule directed against CD20 that is in Phase I development for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.