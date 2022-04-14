Squirrel Finance One Day Volume Reaches $46.00 (NUTS)

Squirrel Finance (NUTS) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. One Squirrel Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000278 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Squirrel Finance has a market capitalization of $54,167.33 and $46.00 worth of Squirrel Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Squirrel Finance has traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002493 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003459 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002495 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.77 or 0.00034364 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.11 or 0.00105089 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Squirrel Finance Coin Profile

NUTS is a coin. Squirrel Finance’s total supply is 486,669 coins and its circulating supply is 486,561 coins. Squirrel Finance’s official Twitter account is @SquirrelDefi and its Facebook page is accessible here . Squirrel Finance’s official website is squirrel.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Squirrel aims to develop a trusted ecosystem to empower, secure & simplify DeFi for end users. “

Buying and Selling Squirrel Finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Squirrel Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Squirrel Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Squirrel Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

