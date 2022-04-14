S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.15.

Several research firms recently issued reports on STBA. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of S&T Bancorp in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of S&T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of S&T Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,652 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 88,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 14,673 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in S&T Bancorp by 6.8% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 306,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,020,000 after purchasing an additional 19,530 shares during the period. 59.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:STBA opened at $28.18 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.67. S&T Bancorp has a 12-month low of $27.02 and a 12-month high of $34.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $84.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.45 million. S&T Bancorp had a net margin of 31.18% and a return on equity of 9.26%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that S&T Bancorp will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. S&T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 41.43%.

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through six segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Business Banking, Commercial Construction, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

