Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $482.08

Shares of Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 482.08 ($6.28) and traded as high as GBX 513.80 ($6.70). Standard Chartered shares last traded at GBX 501.40 ($6.53), with a volume of 8,939,423 shares traded.

STAN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 610 ($7.95) to GBX 620 ($8.08) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 640 ($8.34) price target on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 610 ($7.95) price objective on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 660 ($8.60) to GBX 610 ($7.95) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Standard Chartered presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 599.86 ($7.82).

The company has a market cap of £15.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 519.16 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 482.51.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This is a positive change from Standard Chartered’s previous dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.21%. Standard Chartered’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.26%.

In other news, insider Andrew Nigel (Andy) Halford sold 9,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 509 ($6.63), for a total value of £46,914.53 ($61,134.39). Also, insider Bill Winters sold 13,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 483 ($6.29), for a total transaction of £64,098.93 ($83,527.40). In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,608 shares of company stock worth $18,048,386.

Standard Chartered Company Profile (LON:STAN)

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments: Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; and Consumer, Private and Business Banking.

