Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.200-$-0.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $680 million-$705 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $689.47 million.Steelcase also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.500-$0.700 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:SCS traded up $0.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.60. 588,327 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 962,835. Steelcase has a 52 week low of $10.66 and a 52 week high of $15.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 386.80 and a beta of 1.27.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $753.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.68 million. Steelcase had a return on equity of 0.45% and a net margin of 0.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Steelcase will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be issued a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,933.98%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Steelcase in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 85.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 150,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 69,339 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Steelcase by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 141,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 34,298 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Steelcase by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 120,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Steelcase by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 110,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 7,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Steelcase by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 72,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes panels, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including worktools and screens.

