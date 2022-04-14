Stelco (STZHF) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Stelco (OTCMKTS: STZHF) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/14/2022 – Stelco had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$60.00 to C$61.00.

3/30/2022 – Stelco was downgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating.

3/30/2022 – Stelco was downgraded by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. to a “hold” rating. They now have a $55.00 price target on the stock.

3/24/2022 – Stelco was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a “buy” rating. They now have a $62.00 price target on the stock.

3/23/2022 – Stelco was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating.

3/16/2022 – Stelco had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$48.00 to C$56.00.

3/15/2022 – Stelco was upgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$56.00 price target on the stock.

3/15/2022 – Stelco was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas to a “buy” rating. They now have a $56.00 price target on the stock.

2/25/2022 – Stelco had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$53.00 to C$45.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS STZHF traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $41.00. The stock had a trading volume of 524 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,273. Stelco Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.68 and a 1-year high of $45.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.97.

Stelco Holdings, Inc engages in the production and sale of steel products. The firm products include hot rolled, coated, cold rolled, and other. It supports a range of customers in the field of steel service center, appliance, automotive, energy, construction, pipe and tube industries in North America.

