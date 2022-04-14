stETH (STETH) Achieves Market Cap of $5.39 Million

stETH (STETH) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 14th. Over the last week, stETH has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One stETH coin can currently be bought for about $704.92 or 0.02458680 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. stETH has a total market capitalization of $5.39 million and $93,146.00 worth of stETH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002502 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.68 or 0.00044210 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,011.41 or 0.07531848 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40,027.73 or 1.00113524 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.31 or 0.00040792 BTC.

stETH Coin Profile

stETH was first traded on December 18th, 2020. stETH’s total supply is 7,653 coins. stETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance . The official website for stETH is lido.fi . The official message board for stETH is blog.lido.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

stETH Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade stETH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase stETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

