Stipend Achieves Market Capitalization of $162,844.87 (SPD)

Stipend (SPD) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 14th. During the last week, Stipend has traded 12.8% lower against the US dollar. Stipend has a market capitalization of $162,844.87 and $78.00 worth of Stipend was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stipend coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0124 or 0.00000031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39,957.95 or 0.99938998 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.10 or 0.00060280 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $102.26 or 0.00255764 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.77 or 0.00116981 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $144.80 or 0.00362168 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00012502 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.17 or 0.00135480 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00004497 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001359 BTC.

About Stipend

Stipend (CRYPTO:SPD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 10th, 2018. Stipend’s total supply is 13,138,450 coins. Stipend’s official website is stipend.me . The Reddit community for Stipend is /r/stipend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stipend’s official Twitter account is @StipendOff and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Stipend

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stipend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stipend should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stipend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

