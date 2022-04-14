Stock Analysts’ Upgrades for April, 14th (ALIZY, ASH, BIOVF, BP, BTE, BTEGF, CDW, CTVA, CXW, DAL)

Stock Analysts’ upgrades for Thursday, April 14th:

Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) was upgraded by analysts at Erste Group from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $111.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for Ashland for the second quarter of fiscal 2022 have been going down over the past month. The company’s restructuring actions have provided it with a diverse business portfolio focused on high quality markets and better positioned it for future growth. Its actions to reduce operating costs should also support margins. Ashland is also benefiting from a strong rebound in industrial demand. Moreover, it remains committed to boost its free cash flows and maintain its dividend amid the challenging environment. However, Ashland faces headwinds from higher raw material and energy costs. Raw material supply tightness remains a concern. Logistics and shipping challenges are also affecting the company’s costs. Ashland is facing significant issues in land transportation. Its high debt level is also a matter of concern.”

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF)

was upgraded by analysts at DNB Markets from a hold rating to a buy rating.

BP (NYSE:BP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) was upgraded by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from a sector perform rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has C$8.75 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$6.50.

Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) was upgraded by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. to a buy rating. The firm currently has $8.75 price target on the stock.

Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) was upgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $210.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $200.00.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) was upgraded by analysts at Loop Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $69.00 price target on the stock.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) was upgraded by analysts at Wedbush from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $17.00 price target on the stock.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $17.00 price target on the stock.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. Barclays PLC currently has $60.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $42.00.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. Robert W. Baird currently has $85.00 price target on the stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) was upgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $270.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $200.00.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. Bank of America Co. currently has $340.00 target price on the stock.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Nickel Mines (OTCMKTS:NICMF) was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) was upgraded by analysts at Erste Group from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Okta, Inc. is a provider of identity for the enterprise. The Company’s product consists of Okta information technology Products and Okta for Developers. Okta IT Products include Single Sign-On, Mobility Management, Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, Lifecycle Management and Universal Directory. Okta for Developers include Complete Authentication, User Management, Application Programming Interface Access Management and Developer Tools. Okta, Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO, United States. “

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $32.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Option Care Health Inc provides infusion and home care management solutions. The Company offers products, services and condition-specific clinical management programs for gastrointestinal abnormalities, infectious diseases, cancer, organ and blood cell transplants, bleeding disorders and heart failures. Option Care Health Inc., formerly known as BioScrip Inc., is based in Denver, United States. “

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $9.50 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Oscar Health Inc. is a digital health-insurance company. Oscar Health Inc. is based in New York. “

Pilbara Minerals (OTCMKTS:PILBF) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. Citigroup Inc. currently has $3.60 target price on the stock.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) was upgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a neutral rating to a buy rating. Mizuho currently has $61.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $54.00.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $121.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Perficient is the leading digital transformation consulting firm with unparalleled information technology, management consulting, and creative capabilities, Perficient and its Perficient Digital agency deliver vision, execution, and value with outstanding digital experience, business optimization, and industry solutions. Their work enables clients to improve productivity and competitiveness; grow and strengthen relationships with customers, suppliers, and partners; and reduce costs. Its solutions include big data and analytics, technology platform implementations, commerce, enterprise content management, portals and collaboration, management consulting, custom applications, business integration, business process management, and customer relationship management, among others. “

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “ProQR Therapeutics B.V. is a biotech company. It is engaged in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of severe genetic disorders, with an initial focus on Cystic Fibrosis (CF). The Company’s lead product candidate includes QR-010, a RNA-based oligonucleotide for the treatment of cystic fibrosis. ProQR Therapeutics B.V. is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands. “

Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE) was upgraded by analysts at Westpark Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $5.00 target price on the stock.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Qualys, Inc. is a provider of cloud security and compliance solutions that enable organizations to identify security risks to their information technology infrastructures help protect their IT systems and applications from cyber-attacks. The Company’s solutions are provided through its QualysGuard Cloud Platform. It offers products for vulnerability management, policy compliance, web application scanning, malware detection, and associated security products. Qualys, Inc. is headquartered in Redwood City, California. “

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “RLX Technology Inc. is a researcher, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells e-vapor products principally in the People’s Republic of China. RLX Technology Inc. is based in Beijing, China. “

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. They currently have $50.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) was upgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a neutral rating to an outperform rating.

Rightmove (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an underperform rating to a neutral rating.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “REDWOOD TRUST INC. is a self-advised and self-managed real estate investment trust. It specializes in acquiring and managing real estate mortgage assets which may be acquired as whole loans or as mortgage securities reperesenting interest in or obligations backed by pools of mortgage loans. “

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “SB Financial Group, Inc. is a financial services holding company with two wholly-owned operating subsidiaries: State Bank and RDSI Banking Systems. State Bank offers a full range of financial services for consumers and small businesses, including wealth management, mortgage banking, commercial and agricultural lending. RDSI provides item processing services to community banks located in the Midwest. SB Financial Group, Inc., formerly known as Rurban Financial Corp., is based in Defiance, Ohio. “

Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Spectris Plc manufactures, develops and supplies industrial automation equipment. The company comprises Materials Analysis segment, Test & Measurement segment, In-Line Instrumentation segment and Industrial Controls segment. The Materials Analysis segment provides products to determine structure, composition, quantity and quality of particles and materials. The Test and Measurement segment supplies test, measurement and analysis equipment and software for product design, manufacturing control and environmental monitoring systems. The In-line Instrumentation segment provides process analytical measurement, asset monitoring and on-line controls for both primary processing and the converting industries. The Industrial Controls segment provides products and solutions which monitor, control, inform, track and trace during the production process. Spectris Plc is headquartered in Egham, the United Kingdom. “

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) was upgraded by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from a sector perform rating to a buy rating.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Shenandoah Telecommunications Company is a holding company which provides a broad range of telecommunications services through its operating subsidiaries. The Company’s operating subsidiaries provide local telephone, cable, Internet access, interexchange facilities, cellular and PCS services, along with many other associated services. “

Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Axovant Sciences Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company which focuses on the acquisition, development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative disorders. Its product candidate includes RVT-101 which is in different clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of dementia. Axovant Sciences Ltd. is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

Smiths Group (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Smiths Group plc is a technology company. The Company designs, manufactures and delivers products and services for the threat & contraband detection, medical devices, energy and communications market. Its operating segment consists John Crane sector provides mechanical seals, seal support systems, engineered bearings, power transmission couplings and specialist filtration systems, Smiths Medical sector provides infusion systems, vascular access, patient airway and temperature management equipment and specialty devices. Smiths Detection sector provides sensors that detect and identify explosives, narcotics, weapons, chemical agents, biohazards and contraband; Smiths Interconnect sector provides specialised electronic and radio frequency components and sub-systems that connect, protect and control critical systems; Flex-Tek division provides engineered components that heat and move fluids and gases, flexible hosing and rigid tubing. Smiths Group plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a hold rating to a buy rating. Stifel Nicolaus currently has $125.00 target price on the stock.

Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Sovos Brands Inc. is a food company. Its brand portfolio includes Rao’s, a premium line of pasta sauces, pizza sauces, dry pastas, frozen entrees and soups; noosa, a premium yoghurt made with whole milk and wildflower honey; Birch Benders, a line of better-for-you pancake and waffle mixes; and Michael Angelo’s, a line of premium frozen Italian entrées. Sovos Brands Inc. is headquartered in Louisville, Colorado. “

Spirax-Sarco Engineering (OTCMKTS:SPXSF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc is a multi-national engineering group. The company’s business segment consists of Spirax Sarco for steam specialties and Watson-Marlow for niche peristaltic pumps and associated fluid path technologies. Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc is headquartered in Cheltenham, the United Kingdom. “

Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Grupo Supervielle SA is a private domestically-owned financial group primarily in Argentina. The Company owns Banco Supervielle S.A., an Argentine private domestically-owned bank which operates primary in the City of Buenos Aires and the Greater Buenos Aires metropolitan area, Mendoza and San Luis. Grupo Supervielle SA is based in Bueno Aires, Argentina. “

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $109.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturer Co is the world’s largest dedicated integrated circuit foundry. As a foundry, the Company manufactures ICs for its customers based on their proprietary IC designs using its advanced production processes. TSMC’s goal is to establish itself as one of the world’s leading semiconductor companies by building upon the strengths that have made it the leading IC foundry in the world. “

Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Net 1 U.E.P.S. Technologies provides its universal electronic payment system as an alternative payment system for the unbanked and under-banked populations of developing economies. Net 1 believes that it is the first company worldwide to implement a system that can enable the estimated four billion people who generally have limited or no access to a bank account to enter affordably into electronic transactions with each other, government agencies, employers, merchants and other financial service providers. “

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) was upgraded by analysts at Loop Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $189.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $232.00.

USA Equities (OTCMKTS:USAQ) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “American Biogenetic Sciences, Inc. is engaged in researching, developing and marketing cardiovascular and neurobiology products for commercial development. The company’s products are designed for in vitro and in vivo diagnostic procedures and therapeutic drugs. At the present time The company’s principal products or activities are: the Thrombus Precursor Protein Diagnostic Test; the Functional Intact Fibrinogen Diagnostic Test; Therapeutic Neurocompounds; In Vitro Diagnostic Products For Ifectious And Auto-Immune Disease; and Mouse Serum “

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “VBI Vaccines Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company developing novel technologies to expand vaccine protection. The company’s eVLP vaccine platform allows for the design of enveloped virus-like particle vaccines which closely mimic the target virus. Its lead eVLP asset is a prophylactic cytomegalovirus vaccine. Its second platform is a thermostable technology that enables the development of vaccines and biologics. VBI Vaccines Inc., formerly known as SciVac Therapeutics, Inc., is headquartered in Cambridge, MA. “

VectivBio (NASDAQ:VECT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “VectivBio Holding AG is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of treatments for severe rare conditions for which there is a significant unmet medical need. VectivBio Holding AG is based in BASEL, Switzerland. “

Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Valeo SA designs, produces, and sells components, integrated systems, and modules for automobile industry. The Company has four business groups supplying products to the original equipment market and the aftermarket. The 4 Business Groups are: Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, Comfort and Driving Assistance Systems, and Visibility Systems. The Powertrain Systems offers electrical systems, transmission systems and hybrid and electric vehicle systems. The Thermal Systems products include climate control, compressors and front-end modules. The Comfort and Driving Assistance Systems products comprise driving assistance and access mechanisms. The Visibility Systems products are lighting systems, wiper Systems and wiper Motors. Valeo SA is headquartered in Paris, France. “

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Vimeo Inc. provides video software solution. The company’s platform enables any professional, team and organization to unlock the power of video to create, collaborate and communicate. Vimeo Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

Western Union (NYSE:WU) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $20.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Western Union's shares have outperformed the industry in the past year. Expanding its digital platform and taking initiatives to streamline business will drive long-term growth at the company. Implementing its new Global Strategy, designed to drive efficiency, profitability, and long-term revenue growth is praiseworthy. These initiatives are expected to generate annual cost savings of approximately $150 million by 2022. Western Union’s strategic partnerships are expected to boost its footprint in the remittance space. However, its high debt level and lower cash balance remain a concern. Also, increasing competition in the remittance space continues to affect its profits. The firm expects adjusted earnings per share for 2022 within $1.90-$2, indicating a massive decline from $2.19 in 2021. As such, the stock warrants a cautious stance.”

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $39.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Yelp is benefiting from reopening of economies which is resulting in higher ad spending, an increase in Paying Advertising Locations and an improvement in non-term customer retention rate. The company is witnessing acceleration in consumer traffic across app-unique devices. Significant improvement in cumulative reviews is encouraging too. The company’s sustained focus on expanding its product portfolio with the launch of Verified License, Business Highlights, Yelp Portfolios, Yelp Fusion remains a key growth driver. Nonetheless, decline in food take-out and delivery order volumes, as several restaurants resumed and increased their dine-in operations, is likely to continue hurting its transaction revenues in the near-term. Moreover, increased spending towards long-term growth initiatives is expected to hurt profitability in the near-term.”

Surge Energy (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) was upgraded by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. to a buy rating. They currently have $14.50 target price on the stock.

