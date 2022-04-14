StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the aerospace company’s stock.
ASTC opened at $0.65 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.78. Astrotech has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $1.40.
Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Astrotech had a negative return on equity of 15.64% and a negative net margin of 994.95%. The business had revenue of $0.56 million during the quarter.
Astrotech Company Profile (Get Rating)
Astrotech Corp. engages in the provision of science and technology development and commercialization businesses. It operates through the following segments: 1st Detect Corporation and Astral Images Corporation. The 1st Detect Corporation segment refers to the development of TRACER for use at airports, secured facilities and borders worldwide.
