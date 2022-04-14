StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

ASTC opened at $0.65 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.78. Astrotech has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $1.40.

Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Astrotech had a negative return on equity of 15.64% and a negative net margin of 994.95%. The business had revenue of $0.56 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASTC. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Astrotech by 878.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 20,650 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Astrotech during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Astrotech by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 369,536 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 85,087 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Astrotech during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Astrotech during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 6.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Astrotech Corp. engages in the provision of science and technology development and commercialization businesses. It operates through the following segments: 1st Detect Corporation and Astral Images Corporation. The 1st Detect Corporation segment refers to the development of TRACER for use at airports, secured facilities and borders worldwide.

